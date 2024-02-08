Be agents of transformation, BBM to Muslims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Muslim Filipinos to be “agents of transformation” and make the Philippines inclusive, peaceful, and progressive for everyone.

In a statement on Thursday, Marcos cited the significance of the Prophet Muhammad's journey and its lessons for the nation as he extended his greetings to Filipino Muslims on the observation of the holy occasion.

"As one of the most celebrated events in Islam, The Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gives a perfect picture of the rewards that our Muslim brothers and sisters may reap by having faith in the All-Hearing and All-Seeing Allah," said Marcos in the statement.

He emphasized the importance of the journey as a reminder of Allah's power and the blessings bestowed upon those who remain faithful.

"More than that, the narrative magnifies the glory and might of Allah who revealed, during this difficult and perilous journey, the virtue of pursuing righteousness and the incomparable prize that awaits us when we remain true and devoted to our faith and our convictions," Marcos said.

He encouraged Filipino Muslims to emulate the Prophet's resilience and strength as they face challenges.

"As you commemorate this splendid miracle through your prayers and supplication, may everyone be reminded that your gatherings, daily worship, and the account of this miraculous event were given for us to hold on to for strength and reinvigoration in times of despair," he said.

He urged all Filipinos to use this occasion to promote peace, inclusivity, and progress.

"Let this occasion imbue us with increased courage and optimism as we collectively face and transform the future of our nation to be more peaceful, inclusive, and progressive for all Filipinos to enjoy," the President said.

The night of Isra Wal Mi'raj was when the Prophet Muhammad rose to the seven stages of heaven and began his miraculous journey from Mecca to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In observance of the Al-Isra' Wal Mi'raj, Malacañang proclaimed 8 February as a holiday in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and other Muslim-majority territories.

Long-lasting peace

Meanwhile, at the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Relations Body, Marcos told Muslim leaders that long-lasting peace can only be achieved through development and the democratic process.

In his speech, the President said that peace and development were the key drivers for the BARMM's future.

"Peace is not found in agreements or documents, but in jobs created, schools opened, and roads constructed. The bloody tally of war has been replaced with a scoreboard of development, and peace has won," Marcos said.

"A stronger BARMM means a stronger Mindanao and a stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines, bringing us closer to achieving our national goals," he added.

The President likewise issued a strong warning against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process, saying the government cannot allow forces outside of democracy “to deviate from our dreams.”

He said not a single voter should be disenfranchised by violence, intimidation, or bribery.

He acknowledged the upcoming 2025 BARMM Parliament elections as a crucial test and urged everyone to participate.

He said that giving the vote to the people is the next step in the journey toward self-rule.

"Let us make this historic election a success and show the world that the BARMM is peaceful and credible," he added.

Peace and progress

Marcos expressed optimism for the future of BARMM, praising the peacekeepers for their efforts and commending the region's preparedness for the upcoming elections.

He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the conflict, emphasizing the importance of creating a peaceful future for generations to come.

In his speech, Marcos reaffirmed his administration's dedication to achieving "peace with progress" in the Bangsamoro region.

Emphasizing the importance of mutual trust, progress, and learning from past experiences, Marcos declared the Bangsamoro's success as vital to the Philippines' vision of "Bagong Pilipinas" (New Philippines).

Marcos highlighted the swift activation of all seven Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) mechanisms within two years, demonstrating the urgency of addressing the needs of the war-torn region.

He emphasized that honest and open dialogue was crucial for building and sustaining peace, applauding the frank discussions held during the meeting.

The President also commended the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) for enacting key legislation, including the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, Civil Service Code, Education Code, Electoral Code, and Local Governance Code. These laws, he stated, are vital in strengthening the rule of law, which forms the foundation for lasting peace.

"This will be the institutions to which you will hold fast as you build your government and you bring out people to progress," Marcos declared, emphasizing the importance of these institutions in propelling the Bangsamoro region forward.

Marcos said Bagong Pilipinas cannot be achieved without a thriving Bangsamoro, signifying the government's commitment to inclusive progress throughout the nation.