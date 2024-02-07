Unemployment rate drops further to 3.1%

The Philippines' unemployment rate declined even further during the Christmas season last month, a report released on Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

In a press briefing, PSA chief and national statistician Dennis Mapa said that the number of jobless individuals aged 15 and older fell to 1.6 million in December 2023 from 1.83 million the month before.

The number of unemployed people fell by 617,000 from the 2.22 million unemployed Filipinos during the same period in 2022.

As a result, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent, the lowest since the PSA changed its definition of "unemployment" in 2005. It exceeded the previous record-low unemployment rate set in November, which was 3.6 percent.

"We saw that every fourth quarter there is an increase in employment… There is really seasonality. This is, of course, during holidays when consumption is higher and this creates additional jobs," Mapa said.

The services sector had the most employment rate with 57.3 percent, followed by agriculture (24.4 percent) and industry (18.3 percent).

In terms of jobs added in the whole of 2023, construction led the industry with 777,000, followed by forestry and agriculture with 715,000 and lodging and food services with 498,000.

The industries with the largest job losses were wholesale and retail trade, auto repair, and motorcycle maintenance, at 660,000; administrative and support services came in second at 250,000, and fishing and aquaculture at 159,000.

Unemployment rate up

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased month-on-month to 11.9 percent in December from 11.7 percent in November. But the number is still lower than the 12.6 percent unemployment rate recorded in December 2022.

According to PSA, 6.01 million Filipino workers were underemployed - or those who already have jobs but are looking for further work or longer hours - in December 2023.

“Youth employment rate increased to 91.8 percent from 90.5 percent in December 2022 and 91.0 percent in November 2023. Among the youth employed, 11.6 percent were underemployed. This was higher than the 9.2 percent and 11.3 percent underemployment rate in December 2022 and November 2023, respectively,” Mapa said.

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) reaffirmed the Marcos Administration’s commitment to generate more high-quality jobs for Filipinos.

“We welcome the news of a record-low unemployment rate, signifying the economy’s sustained momentum and resiliency of our labor market. Further, the Marcos Administration is steadfast in its commitment to prioritize creating high-paying jobs to address the longstanding vulnerabilities in our country’s employment and lower the underemployment rate, an indicator of job quality. We will continue ramping up social and physical infrastructure investments and dramatically improve human capital to strengthen our people’s employment prospects,” said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan in a statement.

Given these encouraging labor market conditions, Balisacan expressed confidence that these positive trends will hold as the government pushes for increased investment by establishing supportive policies and regulatory frameworks, resolutely removing obstacles in crucial areas that the private sector has identified, and so on. These include the price of energy and logistics, the ease of conducting business, the labor force's competitiveness, and the uniformity of laws and regulations.

Balisacan said that some of these issues can be addressed, in part, by further increasing the utilization of digital technology, which is crucial in raising productivity and promoting efficiency.

“The government must ensure that innovation and digitalization become integral across all sectors. To help enable such processes, we are very open to collaborating with our colleagues in Congress to tackle and ultimately pass the Open Access in Data Transmission bill. Accelerating digitalization and improving connectivity through a more competitive and vibrant ICT sector can be a game changer, especially when considering the socioeconomic opportunities that can be created and multiplied for small business owners and those in far-flung areas,” the government’s chief economic planner said.

He added that the government should enact reforms in education and training programs, such as upskilling and reskilling initiatives, to promote a culture of innovation. He said these efforts will prepare the workforce with the necessary skills and adaptability to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

“We will continue to advocate for interventions to support a more agile and adaptive workforce, such as the Apprenticeship Bill, Lifelong Learning Bill, and Enterprise Productivity Act. These efforts will complement the various initiatives to provide upgraded and expanded employment facilitation services to support our robust labor market,” Balisacan added.