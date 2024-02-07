SWS: 44% of Filipinos think their lives will get better within the year

Slightly less than half of Filipino adults expressed optimism that their lives will get better in 2024, a survey from Social Weather Stations found earlier this week.

In a study conducted from 8 to 11 December, 44 percent of the Filipino "optimists" believed that their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

While another 44 percent predicted that nothing would change this year, around 5 percent of the Filipino "pessimists" believed that things would get worse this year. Around 7 percent chose not to respond.

As a result, the polling company classified the net personal optimism score as "excellent," coming out at +39. The result was just lower than September's "excellent" +42 score.

According to SWS, the three-point decrease in national net personal optimism can be attributed to a reduction in Balance Luzon - or areas outside Metro Manila - and a slight dip in the Visayas, offset by a stable score in Mindanao and an uptick in Metro Manila.

Net personal optimism remained at an "excellent" level in Balance Luzon, albeit decreasing by 10 points to +40.

In the Visayas, it fell from a "very high" +30 to a "high" +27, while maintaining an "excellent" +43 in Mindanao.

Self-rated poor less optimistic

In the December survey, nearly half of the respondents, accounting for 47%, assessed themselves as poor. Within this group, the net optimism declined by six points, dropping from +39 to +33.

Conversely, one-fifth of the respondents regarded themselves as not poor, while a third identified themselves as "borderline" poor, positioned on the threshold between "poor" and "not poor."

During the last quarter of 2023, the net optimism among "not poor" households remained relatively stable, shifting from +46 to +47. Similarly, among "borderline" poor families, the net optimism maintained a similar level, moving from +43 to +44.

The survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, providing a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% for regional breakdowns.