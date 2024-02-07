Ship crew members held by Houthis safe

Authorities in Sofia announced on Tuesday that the crew of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, who were taken captive by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in November, were confirmed to be “safe and sound” and will be returning to Bulgaria soon.

According to Agence France-Presse report, since the onset of the Gaza conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror group in October, the Houthis had initiated numerous missile and drone assaults on commercial ships traversing the Red Sea, citing their connection to Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthi militant group seized Galaxy Leader on 19 November.

“The information we have... on the sailors of the Galaxy Leader captured in the Red Sea is that they are well, safe and sound,” Transport Minister Georgy Gvozdeykov told private Bulgarian television station bTV.

The 25 crew members are staying at a hotel and their return to Bulgaria is being organized, Gvozdeykov said, without providing further details.

The Galaxy Leader, owned by a British company with ties to an Israeli businessman, was chartered by a Japanese company when it was seized by the Houthis. The Houthis said they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The fate of the crew members from Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ukraine and Mexico had not been disclosed until now.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov had said in January that discussions with the Houthis were ongoing regarding their release.