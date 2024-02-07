Rizal crime drive nets 21 violators

Twenty-one individuals were apprehended by police officers during separate anti-criminality operations in Rizal province on Monday.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, operatives of the Rizal Police Provincial Office conducted three buy-bust operations that led to the arrest of four drug suspects. Confiscated from them were 4.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P30,600.

In the anti-illegal gambling operations, the Rizal PNP launched three operations against illegal gambling that resulted in the arrest of 12 persons. Seized from the suspects were bet money amounting to P1,683.

The Rizal PNP also conducted manhunt operations that led to the arrest of a most wanted person provincial level and four other wanted persons.

Meanwhile, 59 personalities were also collared by the police for violating local ordinances. They were immediately sent home after being reprimanded and explained their violated ordinance.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the local police stations while preparing the documentation for the cases they will face.