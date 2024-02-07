OCD prioritizes long-term measures vs floods

The Office of Civil Defense is pushing for long-term solutions to mitigate the flooding problem in prone areas by boosting the country’s river basin management and other measures.

OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno stressed that there are challenges and existing problems that needed resolution with regard to the recurring problem of flooding.

“The government agencies, local government units, the private sector and companies, experts, as well as the public should work together in addressing all those challenges and problems,” said Nepomuceno.

He added that there is a need to strengthen interventions and implement long-term solutions that include revisiting and formulation of new policies and plans that will cover all major river basins.

It also includes strict implementation against human activities that aggravate the problems such as irresponsible mining practices; environmental protection; improvement of flood-control projects and other engineering interventions, permanent relocation of vulnerable communities.

Nepomuceno also stressed that clearer accountabilities must also be drawn.

Meanwhile, the OCD reported that emergency response operations in the Davao Region have gone full swing following the aftermath of the shear line, northeast monsoon and trough of a low-pressure area.

A total of 129,466 families affected, 17 landslides and 50 flooding incidents were already reported as Nepomuceno said that Davao is one of the regions which is susceptible to weather disturbances.

In addition, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center, manned by OCD officers and personnel, is still on Blue Alert status as response and coordination activities continue.

“The OCD is continuously coordinating and working with all relevant agencies to ensure provision of timely and appropriate support to the affected communities. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and NDRRMC chair and DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. are also closely monitoring the situation in Davao and other affected areas,” Nepomuceno said.