Meralco workers replacing old wirings

LOOK: Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) workers are seen replacing old wirings along NIA Road corner East Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. According to Meralco, there may be an upward pressure for electricity bills this February, potentially marking the second increase since the beginning of the year. It said that this is caused by the collection resumption of the feed-in tariff allowance and will soon be reflected through the Energy Regulatory Commission.