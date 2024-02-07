Las Piñas vets celebrates 79th year

The Regional President of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines-National Capital Region celebrated its 79th Liberation Anniversary last Monday to commemorate the Second World War in Las Piñas.

The celebration was led by Veterans Federation Regional President-National Capital Region Roberto C. Fernandez at the veterans monument located under the Zapote flyover, Barangay Zapote.

A Mass was held by the veterans in attendance and some had their names engraved on the said monument in the area.

After the Mass, the veterans had a wreath-laying to the monument as a symbol of remembering and showing respect to those who fought for the freedom of the city and the country as a whole.

For her part, Mayor Mel Aguilar ordered the Tourism and Culture Office to represent her on the important occasion.

She said the history and sacrifice of each of the war veterans represents peace and respect in Las Piñas City.