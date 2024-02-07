BARMM reaffirms Phl commitment

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has “reaffirmed its unwavering commitment” to ensuring the continuous implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro despite plans by some quarters for the secession of Mindanao from the rest of the islands in the country.

“As the Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Government, I stand firmly on adhering to the faithful implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro towards the right to self-determination,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said.

To recall, government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in March 2014 signed the CAB, a final peace agreement that halted decades of armed conflict between the Philippines government and the former MILF combatants, resulting in long-lasting peace in the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

The accord recognizes the just and legitimate cause of the Bangsamoro people and their aspiration to chart a political future through a democratic process, thus preserving Bangsamoro’s identity and posterity and enabling meaningful self-governance.

This comes after reports and news regarding the separation of Mindanao from the Government of the Philippines sparked concerns and queries from the Bangsamoro constituents.

In response, Ebrahim stressed that key players in the Bangsamoro peace process have maintained their dedication to “abide by their own words” although he admitted that more has yet to be done, the parties to the CAB have made great strides in the implementation of its components that are ultimately beneficial to the Bangsamoro people.”