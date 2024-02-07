Axelum redefines strategies to achieve growth

The country’s leading fully integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, Axelum Resources Corp., announced the redefinition of its key strategies to restart its momentum and anchor long-term growth.

“We recognize the importance of adapting to today’s business landscape by keeping in step with evolving market trends, pioneering fresh ideas, and more importantly, embedding sustainability in our way of doing business. This critical focus is to ensure that we constantly serve the needs of stakeholders while contributing to permanent solutions that alleviate marginalization and climate risks,” said Romeo Chan, chairperson and chief executive officer of Axelum Resources Corp., in a press statement on Tuesday.

With the completion of its partnership with Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, Axelum showcased major strategies targeting high-value opportunities on the commercial and sustainability fronts.

It includes the protection and strengthening of its core—business to business—as the company is aiming to expand global reach by penetrating unserved and underserved geographies through distributorships, third-party brokers, or brick-and-mortar presence.

For over 30 years, Axelum has been catering to a top-tier clientele composed of renowned international household brands.

Recently, Axelum reinforced strategic capabilities by onboarding experienced professionals and reorganizing its salesforce to boost local presence and prioritize on-the-ground networking and account servicing.

At present, Axelum is investing in multiple digital touchpoints to enhance customer lead generation and promote mainstream awareness.

Other strategies to sustain growth include expanding into new growth spaces and amplifying sustainable development.