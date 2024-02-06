PBBM remains silent on Mindanao secession proposal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has neither addressed or issued any particular directives concerning requests to separate Mindanao from the Philippines, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos on Tuesday.

Abalos said this in an interview with Palace reporters as national and local government representatives issued comments denouncing any secessionist efforts.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte previously suggested the notion of Mindanao potentially breaking away from the Philippines, utilizing a signature-based process.

Having been a mayor of Davao City for several terms, Duterte attributed the initial advocacy for Mindanao's secession from the Republic of the Philippines to Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

Asked if the President has instructions regarding the proposal, Abalos said "Definitely, there was no order."

"Whoever wanted to release a statement, they could go ahead. That’s how it was. So those who released such statements just sympathized with what is happening now,” Abalos added.

When asked about the potential legal accountability of the former president regarding the proposal to secede the southern region of the Philippines, Abalos stated that it is now within the purview of the Department of Justice to assess Duterte's liability.

Duterte and Marcos got into a heated verbal exchange after the former president accused his successor of using drugs in January.

Marcos retaliated, suggesting that Duterte's drug accusations might stem from the latter's fentanyl usage.

The former president's criticism of Marcos intensified when he advocated for the secession of Mindanao after also accusing Marcos for orchestrating the people's initiative signature campaign aimed at amending the Constitution.

The League of Provinces of the Philippines is among the groups who have already voiced resistance to the call, claiming that it compromises the integrity of the country's territory.