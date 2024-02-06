LATEST

'Para magkaalaman na'

WATCH: House Majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe dares senators to come out in the open and proclaim their position in the face of the people clamoring to amend the 1987 Constitution. “Para mas klaro, mas maliwanag sa ating taumbayan [kung] sino ang pabor to amend the economic provision [at] sino yung mga kontra,” Dalipe said. The House and the Senate have been at odds over the latter's reluctance to make Charter change happen through people's initiative, postulating it will eliminate the upper chamber from the equation. Senators suspect House leaders of facilitating the PI, which they claimed involved bribes or monetary incentives to those who signed.