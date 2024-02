LATEST

PAMALAKAYA Pilipinas: Respect our rights!

LOOK: Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamalakaya ang Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) and other progressive groups protested outside the Chinese Consulate in Makati City, demanding that China unconditionally and immediately stop its harassment of Filipino fishermen while also leaving and dismantling its military facilities in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. | via King Rodriguez