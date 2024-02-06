LATEST

Outlining next move to save homes and land

LOOK: The new counsel for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries, Atty. Mario Cerro, outlines their next move to the ARB because they thought their prior counsel had failed to warn them about the Department of Agrarian Reform Consolidated Order, which went against them and openly benefited their foe on the land issue. Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III recently issued a consolidated order to cancel the issued titles or Certificates of Land Ownership Awards and to lift the decreed nullity of coverage in a case involving 2,941.4571 hectares of the three (3) Haciendas -- Palicio, Banilad, and Calaway-- owned by Roxas & Company, Inc. against Katipunan ng mga Magbubukid sa Hacienda Roxas, Inc. and Damayan ng Manggagawang Bukod sa Asyenda Roxas-National Federation of Sugar Workers. Following the issuance of a consolidated order, around 50,000 residents will lose their homes and land.