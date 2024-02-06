Lawmakers criticize Zubiri for veering away from self-imposed deadline on RBH6

⁩House leaders on Tuesday took a swipe at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for suddenly changing his tune on his self-imposed deadline of the approval of the Resolution of Both Houses 6.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said Zubiri is veering away from his pledge last January to conclude the deliberations and approve RBH 6 before Congress goes on Holy Week break in March.

Gonzalez recounted Zubiri's assertion that the economic amendments being proposed by RBH 6 are "very simple," thus enabling them to finish it before the Holy Week break.

"I don't see any problem because there are only three things that should be done. Only three, very simple," said Gonzales quoiting Zubiri in a press conference at the House of Representatives.

Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman is one with Gonzales in blasting Zubiri, saying the fewer proposals give the Senate more reason to "work with a sense of urgency."

"You gave a word that it will be passed before the Holy Week. Now, you want it in October? Why don't we just be honest about it? Are you determined, or are you not? Roman stressed.

During the kickoff of deliberations of RBH 6 on Monday, Zubiri said the Senate would not succumb to deadline pressure, citing further study.

"It cannot be rushed like any regular bill that is just approved without thinking," Zubiri remarked.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, the head of the subcommittee tackling RBH 6, said they are eyeing to wind up the deliberations by October. Angara said holding the plebiscite on constitutional reforms would be cost-effective during the 2025 national elections.

House Majority Leader expressed strong objection to the new timeline, claiming it will be politicized since it will coincide with campaign fever and preparations for mid-term election.

"We do not want that specific provision or that amendment in the constitution be included in the midterm election. It will be politicized. So, we want to fast track it. If possible, pass it now," Dalipe proposed.

"We at the House of Representatives are pleading to our counterparts in the Senate to move fast on it because we're running against time,"

RBH 6, filed by Zubiri, Angara, with Senator Loren Legarda, proposes amendments to the constitution's economic provisions concerning public services, education and the advertising industry.

The Angara-led panel began its hearing on the measure on Monday following a series of fiery exchanges with members of the House, whom senators suspect being behind the push for a people's initiative to revamp the 37-year-old Charter.

The House and the Senate have been trading barbs over the latter's resistance to Charter change through a PI.

Some senators, including the President's sister, Imee Marcos, directly tagged her cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, as the one behind the PI campaign, which was marred by alleged signature-buying.

Romualdez, backed up by House leaders and pro-Chacha, has repeatedly denied having a hand in the PI effort.

Last week, the Commission on Elections halted all PI proceedings, including accepting signature sheets in its local offices.