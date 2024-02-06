HoR solons rap Migz for changing tune

House leaders on Tuesday took a swipe at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for suddenly changing his tune on his self-imposed deadline for the approval of the Resolution of Both Houses 6.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said Zubiri was veering away from his pledge last January to conclude the deliberations and approve RBH 6 before Congress goes on Holy Week break in March.

Gonzales recounted Zubiri’s assertion that the economic amendments proposed in RBH 6 were “very simple,” thus enabling them to finish before the Holy Week break.

“I don’t see any problem because there are only three things that should be done. Only three, very simple,” said Gonzales, quoting Zubiri, in a press conference at the House of Representatives.

Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman was one with Gonzales in blasting Zubiri, saying the fewer proposals gave the Senate more reason to “work with a sense of urgency.”

“You gave your word that it will be passed before the Holy Week. Now you want it in October? Why don’t we just be honest about it? Are you determined, or are you not?” Roman said.

During the deliberations on RBH 6 on Monday, Zubiri said the Senate would not succumb to deadline pressure, citing a needed further study.