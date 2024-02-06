Customs: Record hot goods intercepted

The Bureau of Customs recently reported it has seized P43.295 billion worth of contraband items last year.

Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said these items were confiscated in 980 operations in different ports across the country.

These include counterfeit goods, illegal drugs and smuggled agricultural products, cigarettes/tobacco, and general merchandise.

Rubio said the bureau has accomplished a record-breaking collection of P883.624 billion, which is 2.46 percent higher or P21.205 billion more than the previous year.

He also noted that 71.95 billion liters of fuel were marked under the government’s fuel marking program, contributing P234.18 billion in duties and taxes to the country’s coffers.

Rubio cited the successful digitalization of nearly 97 percent of customs processes under the agency’s five-point priority program.

Digitalization a success

He underscored the BoC’s commitment to technological advancement and fiscal responsibility as well as trade facilitation efforts thrived through strategic agreements, strengthened regional ties, and successful international engagements.

Rubio said ongoing efforts to implement innovative systems for monitoring agricultural imports, showcasing the BoC’s proactive stance in adapting to evolving trade dynamics.

He also called on BoC personnel to continue to work hard to be able to achieve their goals this year.

“Starting off is one thing, but maintaining momentum is another. We work diligently, pouring our time and energy into pursuits. And then time passes, and obstacles begin to take shape and come into view. Maintaining momentum is about pushing through these challenging moments. And I am counting on your unwavering support to carry on with our plans,” he added.

The BoC’s target revenue collection this year is P1 trillion.