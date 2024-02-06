Brawner: No truth to 'abolition' of Task Force Davao

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday said there is no truth to reports that Task Force Davao will be abolished.

“Hindi po totoong bubuwagin natin ang Task Force Davao. Instead magdagdag pa ho tayo ng mga task forces sa mga lugar na nangangailan ng pwersa natin para mapanatili natin yung kapayapaan ast seguridad" (It is not true that we're dismantling Task Force Davao. Instead we will add more task forces in areas needing our forces to maintain peace and security), Brawner clarified during his visit to the country’s farthest military post at the Mavulis Island in Batanes.

While on Mavulis Island, Brawner checked on the welfare of Filipino troops deployed in the country’s most northern territory.

On Monday, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he received a report that Task Force Davao will be abolished amid rumors of the impending arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Roque said Duterte talked to him over the phone saying he would be arrested “anytime soon.”

“I received news that Task Force Davao, which has 700 soldiers and was created to protect Davao from the threat of terrorism, will be disbanded. They know that Task Force Davao is loyal to Duterte,” Roque claimed.