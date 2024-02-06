Blinken to press for new Gaza truce

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to the Middle East for another crisis tour on Monday in a bid to secure a new truce in the Israel-Hamas war, as southern Gaza saw no let-up in fighting.

On his fifth trip to the region since Hamas terrorists’ 7 October on Israel attack that triggered the war, Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Qatar to discuss a proposed truce thrashed out in a Paris meeting in January by officials from said countries.

The proposed truce would pause fighting for an initial six weeks as Hamas frees hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to a Hamas source.

Hamas has said no agreement has yet been reached, while some Israeli officials have expressed opposition to any perceived concessions.

Before departing for the region, Blinken said that the humanitarian crisis would be one of his focuses.

“Urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and advancing stability in the Middle East are priorities we share with Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said he told Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact on the besieged territory of nearly four months of war.

Dubbed a “pressure cooker of despair” by the United Nations, Rafah now hosts more than half of Gaza’s population, displaced due to Israel’s assault.

Over the weekend, Israel pressed further south towards the overflowing border city, warning its ground forces could advance on Rafah as part of its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

On Monday morning, sources told Agence France-Presse they could hear artillery shelling in the areas of eastern Rafah and Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s main city.

Israel says Khan Yunis is where militants prepared for the 7 October attack, and that high-ranking Hamas officials are hiding there.

At least 128 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes overnight Sunday to Monday in the besieged territory, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The Hamas government media office said Israeli bombardments have continued across the centre and southern end of the coastal Strip, including near hospitals.

The Israeli army said troops continued to conduct “targeted raids” in central and northern Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, forces killed “dozens of terrorists who ambushed the troops throughout the city,” it added.