Solon seeks EVIDA amendments

A lawmaker is seeking to enhance the electric vehicle industry in the country by amending Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act to revamp the tax and duty treatment of electric vehicles and address critical issues facing the country.

In his House Bill 9573, Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda stressed that the primary goal of the measure is to align the Philippines with its commitments to the international community under the Paris Agreement and reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels.

He explained that the rising net petroleum import bill -- soaring from USD 11.57 billion in 2021 to USD 19.02 billion in 2022 -- underscores the urgency of transitioning to sustainable alternatives.

The lawmaker argued that the electric vehicle sector is a key player in achieving this transition.

"While the EVIDA has successfully propelled a six-fold increase in electric car sales in 2023 compared to 2022, limitations in the law have excluded two-wheeled electric vehicles from crucial fiscal incentives," Salceda said.

The proposed amendments include a redefinition of electric vehicles to explicitly include two-wheeled vehicles in the Act's scope.

Salceda also stressed that 60 percent of electric vehicles in the country fall into the two-wheeled category, making their exclusion from tax incentives inequitable. Additionally, two-wheeled electric vehicles are highlighted for their affordability and potential to address congestion issues.

Some key amendments outlined in the measure include the redefinition of Electric Vehicles which modifies Section 4 of Chapter I of RA 11697 to include two-wheeled vehicles in the definition of electric vehicles.

Salceda is also seeking to amend Section 24 of Chapter IV to grant fiscal incentives, including a zero-percent duty treatment on the importation of completely built electric vehicles until 2029, while charging stations and related components also receive exemptions from duties for eight years.

The bill mandates relevant departments and agencies to formulate rules and regulations for effective implementation within ninety days of the Act's effectiveness and any laws, decrees, executive orders, rules, or regulations inconsistent with the provisions of this Act are repealed or modified accordingly.