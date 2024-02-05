PCG website secured from hackers — Spox

No intrusion happened on the website of the Philippine Coast Guard, its spokesperson, CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, assured the public on Monday amid reports that the agency’s website was attempted to be hacked last week.

Balilo said they initiated an investigation after the Department of Information and Communications Technology informed the organization about the alleged attempt to break into the website.

“A DICT personnel inquired last month if we monitored any attempt to hack our website, but so far, we have not monitored anything. Our website remains secure,” CG Rear Admiral Balilo added.

On the other hand, PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan, instructed the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service to continuously coordinate with DICT and exercise utmost vigilance.

“We will ensure that the website is secure, that there is enough firewall to prevent it from being infiltrated by hackers,” CG Rear Admiral Balilo emphasized.

“While the website is for public consumption, we do not want hackers polluting our site with fake news and making it appear that we authored the spread of falsehoods. We must also protect the site from computer viruses,” he concluded.