Mindanao dev't initiatives showing promise, says DBM chief

The government's initiatives to advance Mindanao's development under Bagong Pilipinas are beginning to pay off, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Monday.

In a statement after former president Rodrigo Duterte's call for a separate Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines, Pangandaman mentioned how crucial it is to maintain unity in order to improve the area.

Other Mindanaoan leaders also issued statements over the weekend endorsing a united and peaceful Philippines.

National Security Advisor Secretary Eduardo Año, a Cabinet member under the Duterte administration, emphasized the crucial need to safeguard the peace process amidst discussions about potential autonomy in Mindanao.

"As the only Filipina Muslim member of the Cabinet, I can honestly and proudly say that the efforts at developing Mindanao under Bagong Pilipinas are bearing fruit. We will continue to endeavor to turn Mindanao from a land of promise into a land of promises fulfilled," Pangandaman said.

"The future of Mindanao is bright and as long as we stay focused and united, I am confident that our dreams for the economic transformation and upliftment of this region will be fulfilled," she added.

Speaking as co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Relations Body for the National Government, Pangandaman highlighted significant milestones achieved in less than a year.

"For the first time, all seven mechanisms of the National Government-Bangsamoro Government Intergovernmental Relations Body have been activated in less than a year, including holding the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum," she said.

Pangandaman also noted the establishment of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office and the regional office of the Professional Regulation Commission in BARMM.

"We are even commemorating the establishment of Islam in the Philippines, to emphasize the importance of our Muslim heritage in Philippine history. All these efforts are directed at making Mindanao a shining example of peace and development in the Philippines," Pangandaman said.