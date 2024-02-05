Manhunt on for escaped rob suspect

A manhunt operation was launched by operatives of the Pasay City police after one of the suspects in the robbery holdup managed to escape along with the loot in an incident in the city.

Report showed the city police managed to catch a suspect for robbery, a violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act) but his cohort slipped out.

Interrogated by police, the 19-year-old suspect disclosed that he and an accomplice, alias Jamil, were responsible for robbing a victim along Macapagal Avenue, Barangay 76, Pasay City.

The robbery happened around 8:15 a.m. on 4 February, while personnel from Sub-station 10, Pasay CPS, were conducting Oplan Galugad/Mobile patrolling along Macapagal Avenue, Barangay 76, Zone 10, Pasay City.

Shortly after, a concerned citizen alerted the officers about an individual in possession of firearms prompting a brief chase leading to the arrest of alias Romie, 19 years old.

A thorough search conducted resulted in the confiscation of a Caliber .38 revolver with Serial Number 773488 and six live ammunition, a black sling bag with a black wallet with various IDs and P1,100 in cash.