Lightning detector looks like a robot

LOOK: A lightning detector has been installed under the project “Understanding Lightning and Thunderstorms for Extreme Weather Monitoring and Information Sharing” at Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, 5 February 2024. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has set up a total of 40 lightning-detecting automated weather stations all over Metro Manila and in select regional observation and weather stations to determine the relationship between lightning and torrential rainfall, which will allow a faster forecast. | Photos by Analy Labor