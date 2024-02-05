House on 'heightened alert' following 'bomb threats'

The House of Representatives has been placed on "heightened alert" following a series of "bomb threats" received by its members and its employees," House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said Monday.

"The threats indicate that the House of Representatives might be bombed. There have been threats being received by members. Members of Congress, by employees, by staff, from groups," he told reporters.

The heightened security was enforced as early as Friday last week in response to threats started in January.

"Well, I cannot reveal the names of those who have received threats, but some [House] members have received threats," Velasco said.

Velasco ordered the House's security personnel to tighten security and to keep an eye out, particularly on motorcycle riders, following reports that there have been motorcycles going around in the vicinity of the Batasan complex.

Motorcycle riders are strictly prohibited from entering the House's premises, but Velasco said they had designated a special parking area for such.

"And then for those deliveries, we have instructed our security that delivery men should stay at the gate. And then the goods or supplies will just be picked up by the representatives of the members or employees," Velasco added.

Security personnel will step up safety measures and rover the Batasan complex round-the-clock.

The secretary-general said he would issue a memo to remind all House members and staff to take extra precautions as they take the threat seriously.

The extra security measures enforced in the House are similar to the safety and protective protocols observed during State of the Nation Address.