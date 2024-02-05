Home Credit hits 10 million customers in 10 years

Home Credit, a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, recorded a milestone of 10 million customers in its 10 years of existence.

In a statement on Monday, Home Credit said that since 2013, it has granted a total of P295.7 billion in credit throughout the country through its installments, cash loans and revolving credit products as of December 2023.

The company further stated that its entry to the country 10 years ago provided a much-needed service for Filipinos who were underserved by traditional financing and were seen to turn to informal and unregulated lending outfits.

The company started from mobile phones, eventually branching out to laptops and computers, furniture, home appliances, even bikes, sporting goods, home improvement and department store shopping.

In recent years, Home Credit added a credit card, as well as virtual limit Qwarta to its portfolio.

“Thanks to our easy and accessible consumer finance products, we supported countless Filipinos in acquiring gadgets, furniture, appliances and more, to realize their goals for themselves and their families. In 2013, we began with just seven loans processed, but today, we have officially served over 10 million customers,” said Sheila Paul, Chief Marketing Officer of HCPH.

To date, Home Credit has signed more than 22 million contracts, encompassing an impressive 17 million POS loans, over two million cash loans and more than two million revolving loans.

For POS loans, mobile phones led the way with almost 12 million financed units.

Last year alone, Home Credit financed 1.7 million units of mobile phones, facilitated by Home Credit’s various promos, including the most recent zero-percent interest on installment financing.

Filipino consumers have also shown great interest in upgrading their living spaces and gadgets.

The appeal of modernizing households and switching to advanced tech products resonated strongly, evident in the over one million TV units, and 867,000 computer units financed in the last ten years.

“We are grateful to our valued customers for entrusting us with their needs for 10 years now. Serving as a lifestyle partner, we take great pleasure in playing a role in the lives of Filipinos, helping them achieve their aspirations. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we uphold our mission to be the country’s financial partner, and we maintain our unwavering commitment to innovation, ensuring our services continue to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles in the country,” Paul concluded.