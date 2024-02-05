Crime rate down 27%, PNP says

The Philippine National Police on Monday said the country’s crime rate has gone down by around 27 percent from 1 January to 1 February this year, with 18 criminal groups dismantled during police operations in the same period.

PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr., speaking in his regular press briefing at Camp Crame, touted the police organization’s confiscation of more than 3,384 loose firearms across the country.

Acorda said the police operations resulted in the arrest of 709 persons and the recovery, surrender, or confiscation of 3,384 firearms in violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“The crime situation update for January 1 to February 2, 2024, reflects a significant improvement, with a 27.79 percent decrease in Index Crimes from 3,573 to 2,580, a decrease of 993,” he told reporters.

Index crimes include “offenses that are serious in nature and occur with sufficient frequency and regularity” such that they can serve as an index to the crime situation like murder, robbery and rape, among others.

Acorda also reported a 27.78 percent decline in the Focus Crimes rate compared to the same period last year with 985 decrease from 3,546 to 2,561.

He said focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles, and carnapping of motorcycles.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, Acorda said 3,993 operations resulted in the arrest of 4,823 drug personalities.

It also paved the way for the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at P359 million while the campaign against most wanted persons led to the arrest of 6,069 individuals.

Acorda added the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group served a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data. It also conducted 21 warrant arrests and 12 entrapment operations.

Further, the PNP’s anti-insurgency campaign resulted in the arrest of 21 personalities, 269 surrendered, and eight were neutralized in police operations.

“I want to assure the public that our unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the security and welfare of our citizens, and promoting unity for the advancement of our cherished nation continues to be our top priority,” Acorda said.