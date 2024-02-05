2 PNP officers detained as Rep. Tulfo cites them for contempt

Two high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police were detained at the House of Representatives on Monday after earning the ire of a panel probing the alleged unlawful arrest of four Chinese nationals by over 40 police personnel last year.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Mariano, former director of the Southern Police District, and Police Colonel Charlie Cabradilla, former SPD comptroller head, will be confined in the premises of Congress for 30 days for persistently "lying," to lawmakers about their involvement in the case, which undermines the congressional inquiry.

House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo, who moved for their contempt, blew a fuse after Mariano and Cabradilla's defiance and misconduct towards the committee.

"Gen. Mariano, I think you are a disgrace to the Philippine National Police, especially to the officers [and] high-ranking officers. It's obvious that you're lying. It's really obvious that you are being covered up. It's obvious that your personnel don't want to incriminate you," Tulfo said.

The House Committee on Public Order and Safety carried on with its inquiry on Monday over the alleged unlawful arrest, arbitrary detention, robbery (extortion), and grave coercion of four Chinese women in Parañaque in September last year, in which 45 personnel of the SPD-Detective and Special Operations Unit were involved.

Mariano and Cabradilla were the police officers' immediate superiors.

Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop, who called for the investigation, said that the four female Chinese nationals, namely Dang Lina, Hu Yi, Ling Lang Ping, and Li Huanhuan, were "unlawfully accosted" and "arrested" by SPD-DSOU "without being informed of their alleged offense and Miranda rights and were deprived of contact with their legal representation."

The Chinese nationals were asked to shell out P2 million each for their release, according to Acop.

During last week's probe, the panel also cited six PNP officers in contempt for their defiance of admitting the crime despite the presentation of video footage and results of the PNP investigation.

Their detention was extended to another 15 days.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. told lawmakers that 36 PNP personnel are currently under summary dismissal proceedings.

The other nine, however, got off scot-free with administrative cases due to lack of probable cause.

On Thursday, driver-turned-suspect Michael Novecio turned himself to Tulfo, two days after a warrant for his arrest was issued.