2 men, 3 minors collared for theft

Police operatives from Taguig City police will file charges against two men and three minors after they were arrested for motorcycle theft and illegal possession of firearms and grenades.

Report showed the suspects took a motorcycle from a pool attendant and his pregnant wife in Taguig on 4 February.

The incident happened on C6 Road Lakeshore in Barangay Lower Bicutan wherein the suspects armed with firearms, took the pool attendant’s motorcycle.

This prompted the victim to call his sister who went to the scene and saw the suspects aboard the stolen motorcycle. She called personnel from Barangay Bambang, who reported the incident to the Taguig Police’s Substation 4.

Police personnel from Substations 4 and 10, Special Weapons and Tactics, and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit were deployed for the follow-up operation, using CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

The stolen motorcycle was discovered inside Wesly Poultry Supply in Barangay Bambang, where the suspects had taken refuge.