Vendor walks miles to sell her veggies

WATCH: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, ambulant vendor Yulanda Giliong, 77, walks miles from Francisco, Tagaytay, to sell fresh vegetables to customers at a restaurant in Santa Rosa, Tagaytay. She claims that the said spot enables her to sell her vegetables without having to worry about returning them. She brought at least 10 packs of fresh bitter gourd or "ampalaya" that night, which she sold for P80 a kilo. | via KING RODRIGUEZ