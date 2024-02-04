Turkey commemorates worst disaster

ISTANBUL (AFP) — Turkey on Tuesday holds pre-dawn vigils for the loss of more than 50,000 people — and parts of entire cities — in the earthquake-prone country’s deadliest disaster of modern times.

Grieving Turks are still coming to terms with how a 7.8-magnitude tremor could upturn the lives of millions of people in a matter of seconds while they were still asleep.

An updated toll released Friday showed that 53,537 people had died across 11 southeastern provinces officially designated as the disaster zone.

The confirmed loss of 5,951 more lives in neighboring Syria makes last year’s 6 February earthquake one of the 10 deadliest in the world in the past 100 years.

Ancient cities such as Antakya have been effectively wiped off the map.

Others have gaping holes in place of apartment towers that toppled like houses of cards when the ground began to move at 4:17 a.m..

Shellshocked survivors stood outside in the freezing cold in their pyjamas and listened to those trapped under concrete slabs of debris scream in agonizing pain.

Antakya’s remaining residents plan to gather on Tuesday at 4:17 a.m. for a vigil that will see everyone cry out: “Can you hear us?”

The call became ubiquitous across the disaster zone as people searched for loved ones in the rubble.

But it also appears to be a nuanced reminder for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government that many in the quake zone feel left behind.