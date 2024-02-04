Students, IPs share cultural experiences

NAUJAN, Oriental Mindoro — An exposure-interaction trip brought together 50 student leaders from Saint Theresa’s College of Quezon City and their rural counterparts at the TUGDAAN Mangyan Center for Learning and Development over the weekend.

The event was a unique blend of fun and learning as city and rural students traded insights and experiences, creating an enriching cultural exchange.

An STCQC official who joined the students said the exposure-interaction trip was part of their school’s Leadership Enhancement and Development Program, intended “to foster intercultural understanding and appreciation” between the urban youths and their indigenous peoples counterparts.

In a Philippine News Agency report, Cyrus Valencia, teacher and LEAD Program facilitator at STCQC, said his school’s delegation consisted of student council officers, Grade 11 and 12 class officers, six faculty members, and the school nurse.

The STCQC delegation arrived at the Calapan Port aboard a Montenegro Shipping Lines ferry boat on Friday morning. It immediately embarked on the roughly 24-kilometer road trip to the school for IP youths in Barangay Paitan at the foot of Mount Halcon.

Upon their arrival at the TMCLD’s 9-hectare campus, their Mangyan hosts warmly welcomed students from Metro Manila through a series of tribal rituals and cultural presentations.

The welcome rites for the visitors included a rendition of the Tarok folk dance about farming, a group song highlighting unity among Mindoro’s eight unique Mangyan tribes, and their version of the Ambangan courtship chant.

What followed was a series of cultural exchange activities that lasted until Saturday afternoon, according to religion teacher Valencia.

The “Theresians” also distributed food, school supplies, and symbolic gifts to their young Mangyan hosts.

A nature walk at the Infinity Farm near Baco town capped the STCQC students’ provincial jaunt.

“(We are seeking to) develop among Theresian leaders the consciousness of interconnectedness, the spirit of solidarity in their mission for service,” Valencia said.

STCQC student council president Adelene Naig recounted how their hosts brought them to the Mangyan Heritage Center, a “sacred place” repository for artifacts relevant to the eight tribes’ history, culture and livelihood.

She said members of her party were forbidden to take photographs or get too rowdy there in deference to Mangyan sensibilities.

“What struck me most was how the youth of Mangyan viewed their culture… For them, culture and nature are things they revere, as they form the foundation of their identities and humanities,” she said.

Naig stressed that the insights from interacting with their Mangyan counterparts made the long and uncomfortable voyage by bus and “Ro-Ro” (Roll on, roll off) ferry boat worthwhile.

TMCLD student “Irene,” said the visit by STCQC campus leaders was an eye-opening experience for her schoolmates, who got a glimpse of the broader society through their guests.

“We are glad that you showed respect to our culture. Even if we live far away, you made an effort to visit and mingle with us,” she told the visitors in Filipino.

Valencia noted how the teaching method at TMCLD is tailor-made for the community it serves and is different in some respects from how things are done at STCQC.

GA