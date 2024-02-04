Senegal police fire teargas at opposition rally

LATEST

(FILES) Outgoing chairperson of the African Union and Senegal President Macky Sall arrives on the second day of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the Africa Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on 19 February 2023. In an address to the nation, Senegalese President Macky Sall on 3 February 2024 announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election scheduled for 25 February just hours before the official campaigning was due to start.
(FILES) Outgoing chairperson of the African Union and Senegal President Macky Sall arrives on the second day of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the Africa Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on 19 February 2023. In an address to the nation, Senegalese President Macky Sall on 3 February 2024 announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election scheduled for 25 February just hours before the official campaigning was due to start.

Senegal police fired teargas at hundreds of opposition supporters in the capital Dakar on Sunday, the first such clashes after President Macky Sall announced the postponement of a presidential election, an AFP journalist saw.

Gendarmes fired tear gas to disperse men and women of all ages, waving Senegalese flags or wearing the jersey of the national football team, who had converged in the early afternoon at a roundabout on one of the capital's main roads at the call of a number of opposition candidates.

The police then pursued the fleeing protesters into surrounding neighbourhoods, with some members of the crowd throwing rocks back at the police.

Senegal has been thrown into a political crisis after Sall announced Saturday that he's postponing the presidential elections that had been planned for 25 February, without giving a new date.

