Pasig’s Top 8 wanted man caught

A 25-year-old construction worker listed as the top 8 most wanted person was nabbed by the police in Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City Friday evening.

The accused, identified only as alias Glen, was apprehended by the police by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Cheryl Laqui Ceguera of Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 268 for robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons with bail recommended fixed at P100,000.

Information gathered showed the accused was already detained in the custodial facility of the Pasig City Police Station for violation of Presidential Decree 1602. However, upon verification and record check, it appeared that the accused had a standing warrant of arrest issued by the same judge.

The accused was detained in the custodial facility of this station while waiting for the commitment order from the issuing court.