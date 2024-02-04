Pampanga fights off armyworms

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Pampanga — The provincial government and the Department of Agriculture recently conducted technical briefings on controlling onion armyworms or “Harabas.”

Through the initiative of the High Value Crops Development Program and the Regional Crop Protection Center, the briefings were given to onion farmers of Magalang, Arayat, Bacolor and Mabalacat City.

Armyworms ravage around 200 species of flora including rice, corn and onions. The pests swarm a field, eating almost every plant in their path, moving from area to area.

According to OIC-Chief of RCPC Trojane Soberano, if a field is attacked by armyworms, these pests would make the field their home as they have 200 alternative areas to hole up.

Soberano said that this is the reason that their office is now disseminating information from the egg hatching up to the adulthood of armyworms, providing farmers enough knowledge on how to prepare for the infestation of these pests.

Soberano added that it is during their larvae period when these armyworms become really ravenous, eating everything in the field for two to three weeks. The butterfly of the armyworms can lay around 400 eggs.