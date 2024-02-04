More 4Ps beneficiaries by Sept., DSWD says

While admitting it is faced with the biggest challenge of trimming down the 4.2 million grantees of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, or 4Ps, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said it is set to accommodate new beneficiaries by September this year.

“By September, mayroong mga around 200,000 na wala ng eligible children na automatic na mag-exit sa program (By September, there are around 200,000 household-beneficiaries with non-eligible children who will automatically exit from the program),” Director Gemma Gabuya, head of the 4Ps National Program Management Office said.

Gabuya said Republic Act 11310, or the 4Ps Law, provides that “a qualified household beneficiary shall be deemed to exit from the program when the last monitored child in the household turns 19 years old.”

She said the exit schedule in September coincides with the end of the school year to ensure that the monitored children can finish their current grade level.

“To ensure that the exiting households will not slide back to poverty, the DSWD is working with other government agencies and local government units to provide livelihood opportunities and other interventions that will help meet the needs of the families,” Gabuya said.

The new program beneficiaries, she said, “will be extracted from the current list of waitlisted beneficiaries assessed by the Listahanan 3 or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.”

The 4Ps is a national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program of the Philippine government that provides conditional cash transfers to improve the health, nutrition, and education of children aged 0-18.

The DSWD said it has to ensure the beneficiaries graduate from the program so those in line can be assisted.

Gabuya said the national government expects that at least 1.2 million of the 4Ps beneficiaries will graduate from the program this year to accommodate the poorest of the poor Filipinos.

There are about 190,000 more on the waiting list who must also be given financial assistance so their children can at least finish Grade 12.

“The social workers’ visits are very important to see if they (beneficiaries) are now self-sufficient,” Gabuya said.

Although several 4Ps recipients have established livelihoods after their children finished their secondary-level education and got employed, many still need to graduate from the program.

“4Ps is not income or grants. It’s a complementary help to sustain their income for their children’s education until they graduate K-12,” she said, adding that 4Ps beneficiaries receive between P1,300 to P7,000 based on the number of their children attending primary to high school.

The Commission on Audit found that 80 percent of the beneficiaries remained on the list for many years.

Gabuya said the SWDI measure ensures all beneficiaries are properly documented and traceable.