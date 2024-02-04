Live-in couple nabbed in drug sting

A couple in a live-in arrangement was collared in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Quezon City Police District over the weekend. The drug sting yielded P102,000 worth of shabu.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, identified the suspects as Jonathan Morillo, 35 years old, and Vanessa Aguilar, 26, both residents of Lupang Pangako, Barangay Payatas B, Quezon City.

Maranan said the drug sting was carried out by QCPD Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station 13 operatives led by P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann dela Cruz, at around 10 a.m. yesterday in the suspects’ residence.

He said PS 13 conducted a buy-bust operation after a concerned citizen reported the illegal drug activity of the suspects. A police officer acted as a poseur buyer and bought P500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, they were arrested.

Confiscated from the suspects’ possessions were 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000, a black coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.