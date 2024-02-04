Farmers protest in Europe

Italian farmers are massing 150 tractors north of Rome as their counterparts in Greece, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands protest in European cities on Saturday.

Demanding better pay and conditions, the Italian farmers announced their imminent arrival in the Italian capital, an Agence France-Presse reporter saw.

They have for days been calling for talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, without having had a response so far.

“The situation is critical, we cannot be slaves in our own companies,” protester Domenico Chiergi said.

In Greece, around 2,000 farmers protested in the country’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Saturday calling for increases in aid.

Their action came a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced further support measures.

The president of a union of agricultural associations, Rizos Maroudas, told reporters a meeting was scheduled next week “to decide the escalation of blockades.”

In Germany, hundreds of farmers on tractors disrupted access to Frankfurt airport, the country’s busiest, in opposition to a reform of diesel taxation, police said.

A Hesse farmers’ association estimated vehicle numbers at around 1,000, while police said 400 tractors took part before the protest ended in the early afternoon.

A protest on the Dutch-Belgian border that had shut down a main motorway was wound down on Saturday evening, the Belga news agency reported.

Farmer discontent has also affected non-EU Switzerland, where around 30 tractors paraded in Geneva on Saturday in the country’s first such protest since the movement started elsewhere in Europe.

In Spain, the three main farmers’ unions have announced more protests in the coming weeks, with a major demonstration planned for Barcelona on 13 February.

In France, security forces cleared the few remaining blockades of motorways a day after the main agricultural union called for them to be lifted following government concessions.

Their mobilization had forced new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s government to pause a plan to reduce pesticide and insecticide use and offer an aid package of 400 million euros.

Romanian farmers and hauliers also announced the end of their road-block protest on Saturday following an agreement with the government.