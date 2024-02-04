Dear Editor,

This is a reaction to the social media post of United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan on X, uploaded on 28 January 2024.

The social media post by Ms Khan is in relation to her visit to three persons deprived of liberty detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Tacloban City District Jail.

The three PDLs subject of Ms Khan’s visit are charged with serious crimes pending before the proper courts.

The last sentence in Ms. Khan’s socmed post states, “How long must they wait to be free?”

This seemingly harmless question is basically a direct insult to the independence and integrity of the Philippine judicial system and processes.

It is a direct insult to the National Prosecution Service, particularly to the state prosecutors handling the case.

Ms. Khan must be reminded that the outcome of the trial of any case pending before Philippine courts is not subject to speculation, conclusion, and/or any ideologically based assumption.

To ask a question that puts forward the assumption that the three PDLs will be free is tantamount to encroaching on the functions of the courts and puts a cloud on the competence and integrity of our country’s law enforcement agencies and our prosecutors.

Irene Khan, being a guest in this country, must observe prudence and tact in her statements.

She must choose her words carefully, particularly when she is dealing with the inherent and sovereign powers of this state to implement and execute our laws, the dispensation and administration of justice, and the manner by which this sovereign and independent state protects its citizens from all threats of terrorism, foreign and domestic.

Ms. Khan, be strongly reminded that the Philippines is a country of laws. Here, no one is above the law. Every person charged with an offense is entitled to due process of law.

Let the courts do their job of determining the innocence or guilt of all persons who have pending criminal cases for trial in all courts all over the country.

You are not a part of our judicial system, Ms. Khan, and therefore, it is not your place to pass on judgments on pending criminal cases before our courts.

Know your place in our country. Respect begets respect.

Flosemer Chris Gonzales

Prosecutor