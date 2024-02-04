CEB revisits Beijing by Oct.

Driven by the resurgence of air travel demand, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is relaunching its Manila-Beijing flight by the end of October to coincide with the onset of the winter season at the Asian tourist spot.

CEB’s plan to resume the route had been pushed back several times.

Nonetheless, according to Alexander Lao, the company’s president and chief commercial officer, there is a firm commitment to strategically plan for reentry into China’s capital.

“The Beijing route, we are not going to resume it yet. We initially said winter 2023, then we said summer 2024. Now, it looks like it’s going to be winter 2024. And again, it’s because China’s been so soft,” Lao explained.

Deliberate bookings approach

“In terms of our forward bookings, I think we must take a very deliberate approach on China. Winter 2024 is, like, the end of October,” he added.

The Manila-Beijing flights were previously offered by Cebu Pacific but the operation was stopped during the pandemic when border restrictions were up.

Currently, the Gokongwei-led airline holds direct connections to Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xiamen.

