Calamity-stricken families receive P11.030-M

The National Housing Authority over the weekend reported that it recently distributed P11.030 million worth of financial aid to 1,692 families whose houses were damaged by the onslaught of Typhoon Paeng in Calamba, Laguna.

Senator Imee R. Marcos and NHA General Manager Joeben Tai led the cash grant activity under the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

514 families whose houses were totally damaged each received P10,000 financial aid, while 1,178 households with partially damaged houses were provided with P5,000.

The NHA- EHAP is continuously being implemented to provide financial aid for families ravaged by calamities as it aligns with the Bagong Pilipinas goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The success of the EHAP distribution was achieved through the partnership and cooperation of the agency with Laguna 2nd District Representative Ruth Hernandez and Calamba City Mayor Roseller “Ross” Rizal.

Meanwhile, Office of the Civil Defense Region IV Director Carlos Eduardo E. Alvarez III, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region IV Director Atty. Jann Roby R. Otero and NHA Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez were also present at the event.