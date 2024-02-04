BARMM gives Basilan heavy equipment

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works has given the MPW-Basilan District Engineering Office new heavy equipment and a pick-up truck to speed up the implementation of over a billion worth of infrastructure projects assigned to the province by the Bangsamoro government.

Architect Eduard Uy Guerra, minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — MPW, formally turned over two new dump trucks and a service utility vehicle to Engr. Kasim Ajalal Hasanin, head of MPW-Basilan DEO, at MPW Area Equipment Services in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

“We will take care of these equipment given to us,” Hasanin said, adding that the new equipment is a big help for the Basilan DEO to fast-track the implementation of over a billion worth of infrastructure projects given to the province by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim.

Guerra said the turned-over heavy equipment and motor vehicles were part of the P576-million equipment purchased by BARMM-MPW for the nine MPW-DEOs in the region, consisting of 14 units of pick-up trucks, 17 units of dump trucks, and one unit of Prime Mover with low bed trailer.

“I fought for the purchase of these equipment amounting to P576 million. In Shaa Allah (hopefully), more heavy equipment are coming for the nine DEOs,” Guerra said. “I want to capacitate all DEOs in the region so they can fast-track all infrastructure projects allotted to them.”

Hasanin thanked Guerra and Ebrahim for their concern for the province, which aimed to boost the people’s economic activities and living conditions.

MPW, he said, is pivotal in implementing various infrastructure projects across the region.

Guerra also allotted some of the heavy equipment to District Engineers Avila D. Abobakar of Maguindanao 1st DEO; Emran B. Buisan of Maguindanao 2nd DEO; Abolcair S. Langilao of Lanao 1st DEO; Maldamin B. Decampong of Lanao del Sur 2nd DEO; Ajan S. AJijul of Sulu 1st DEO; Az-zamier N. Arbison of Sulu 2nd DEO; Borris-Zanzibar L. Kadil of Tawi-Tawi DEO; and District Engineer Rasul Piang of Cotabato City DEO.