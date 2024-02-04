512 flood-hit residents in DavOr provided relief

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, over the weekend, visited Caraga town in Davao Oriental, where he led the distribution of family food packs to some 512 residents hit by torrential rains and flooding incidents that have been affecting the province lately.

Aside from relief distribution, Gatchalian inspected some infrastructures damaged due to the prevailing weather disturbance.

With Gatchalian are DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe and local officials led by Mayor Ronnie Osnan and Congressmen Nelson Dianghirang and Cheeno Almario.

Field Office-Caraga officials were ordered on 31 January to distribute some 15,284 food packs to augment the resources of the local government unit of Agusan del Sur for its constituents affected by the effects of a shear line in the province.

Of the total FFPs delivered to the province, 9,744 were allotted for Bunawan town, 620 packs for San Luis, 1,610 FFPs for Sta. Josefa and 3,310 packs for Veruela.

More aid is now on its way to help locals cope with the effects of a trough in the province.