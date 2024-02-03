PBBM: Gov’t to continue strengthening Phl agri laborers, farmers

The government will expand the production support, extension services, research, and development as well as irrigation network services in the country this year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Saturday.

Marcos said the efforts will be lodged under the government’s National Rice Program, utilizing the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

A huge chunk of the fund, he said, will go to the procurement of tillers, tractors, seeders, threshers, rice planters, reapers, driers, and other farm machinery.

“Patuloy rin nating gagamitin ang pondo mula sa Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund upang palakasin ang hanay ng ating mga manggagawa at magsasaka (We will continue to utilize the budgets from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund so we can strengthen our agricultural laborers and the farmers),” he said in an event in Candaba, Pampanga.

He added that the government will provide additional sources of investment capital for farmers.

“Ito ay pangangasiwaan ng (This will be administered by) Land Bank of the Philippines at ng (and) Development Bank of the Philippines,” he noted.

Marcos said Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, Philippine Rice Research Institute, Agricultural Training Institute, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will also strengthen the modern farming training for Filipinos.

“Sa aming palagay, sa mga hakbang na ito, naniniwala naman kami makakamit natin hindi lamang ang pag-angat ng antas ng buhay ng mga magsasaka, kundi pati na rin ang modernisasyon ng sektor ng agrikulture (We think that with these steps, we believe we will achieve not only uplifting the standard living conditions of farmers but also the modernization of the agricultural sector),” he stressed.

Marcos feted all Filipino farmers for their dedication and sacrifices in farming.

“At ang bawat butil ng palay na inyong tinatanim ang siyang tutubo at magsisilbing haligi ng ating mas matatag at mas masaganang bukas (And every grain of rice you plant will grow and serve as a pillar of our stronger and more abundant tomorrow),” Marcos told the farmers.

The Department of Agriculture’s national rice program has been allocated P30.8 billion under the P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024.