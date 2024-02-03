Pasig bust nets high-value suspect

A regional high-value drug suspect listed as rank number 5 on illegal drugs was nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City Thursday evening.

The 42-year-old suspect, identified only as alias Joven, was arrested in an operation conducted by joint operatives of the Pasig City Police Station’s drug enforcement unit and San Joaquin Police Sub-Station 4 at Pag-asa Street, Barangay Kalawaan, in this city, at about 10 p.m.

Seized from the suspect were five pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 10 grams with an estimated street value of P68,000, a black pouch, and P200 buy-bust money.

The suspect is now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.