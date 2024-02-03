NTF-ELCAC: No abolition, but ‘transformation’ in pipeline

A government official said the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict will undergo “reorganization” once all the guerilla fronts of the New People's Army are dismantled.

NTF-ELCAC’s media bureau director Joel Egco said the country’s fight against communist insurgency is not yet over, so the call for the task force’s abolition is ill-timed.

“There is already a shift to a 'Task Force on Unity, Peace and Development', so that will really evolve eventually. This is a task force. Once the mission gets accomplished, you either end it or transform it into another entity,” Egco said in an interview over Teleradyo Serbisyo on Saturday.

Egco said the country’s insurgency problems were presented to UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan during her meeting with NTF-ELCAC officials last 31 January, where the UN special envoy pointed out the continuing issue of “red-tagging.”

In a press briefing over the weekend, Khan said the task force’s "usefulness is outdated.”

“They seem to believe that the problem is still there although their own statement shows that it has gone down tremendously, the whole threat of communism, [the] insurgency has gone down tremendously, and they boast about this as their success,” she stressed.

“So, if you succeed in something, there comes a time when you shut down what you're doing, right? Because you have achieved your goals,” she added.

Following Khan's call for the task force's abolition, Egco said the NTF-ELCAC will continue as it has to accomplish its anti-insurgency roadmap until 2028.

“The outright abolition, hindi tama (it is not correct) but we respect her opinion and respect her observations,” he said, stressing that a lot still needs to be done to end the communist insurgency in the country.

Even if the NPA has weakened from 89 active fronts to just a few weakened ones, Egco said “there are still remnants that have to be addressed.”

Last year, UN Special Rapporteur Ian Fry also recommended the abolition of NTF-ELCAC for allegedly red-tagging groups or individuals who are critical of the government.

Egco said the government does not recognize the term "red-tagging" and that the NTF-ELCAC adheres to the UN Declaration of Human Rights and good governance.

He said the NTF-ELCAC does not only work on running after the rebels but applies whole-of-nation and whole-of-government approaches to achieving peace and order nationwide, especially in the countryside experiencing communist armed conflict.

“The principles of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach of the ELCAC will be the same principles to be used once we enter the face of the transition,” he said.

“And we have a roadmap to follow until 2028 and that’s included.”