Navy muscling up — DND

It was nothing but a teaser, but one the Department of National Defense appeared too excited to keep bottled up.

The DND on Friday said the Philippine Navy is developing a sustainable fleet to more effectively perform its mandate of securing the country’s territorial waters.

However, the DND said it could not provide additional information as to the buildup, a day after France, through its embassy, reiterated its security industries’ readiness to meet the Philippines’ security needs.

South Korea and other countries are also vying for the Philippines’ security and defense procurements.

“We would like to remind the public that only President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the DND can issue official statements regarding firm commitments under the AFP Modernization Program,” the DND said.