Hailed as the “Master of Movement” by Dr. Joven Cuanang, Ferdie Montemayor returns to Salcedo Private View with his latest solo exhibition, Ace, where the spirit of tennis leaps off the canvas and into your imagination.

In this highly anticipated show that opened on 25 January at NEXTower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Montemayor draws inspiration from the rhythmic, fluid movements of tennis players, creating a vibrant celebration of athleticism and artistry.

The show was conceived in a conversation between the artist and Salcedo Auctions’ founders Richie and Karen Lerma, who mentioned that one of the artist’s most avid collectors wished to commission the artist to create a large-scale painting that depicted racquet sports.

The Lermas also shared their passion for the sport of tennis with the artist, both of their sons being avid players.

The result is a collection of eight acrylic on canvas paintings that showcases a masterful display of dynamic lines and elongated, flowing brushstrokes, evoking the swift, balletic motions of tennis aces in the heat of the game, transformed into striking visual narratives.

The exhibition runs until 7 February.