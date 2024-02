LATEST

'Kapag tengga kami sa set'

LOOK: In an IG post, actors Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal playfully sing "Classmate" by Gehro and Hambog Ng Sagpro Krew during their breaktime on the set of their TV series 'Can't Buy Me Love.' The cute loveteam is also known as Snooprene or Snoorene, a wordplay on their CBML characters Snoop and Irene. Be updated. Read the latest entertainment stories at: https://lifestyle.tribune.net.ph/.