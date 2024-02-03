‘Jailbird’ freed after spying charge dropped

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — A pigeon that spent eight months in Indian police custody has been released after it was finally cleared of being a suspected Chinese spy.

The bird was caught at a port in the financial capital Mumbai with “messages written in a Chinese-like script” on its wings, the Times of India newspaper reported.

“Initially, the police had registered a case of spying against the bird, but after completing their inquiry, they dropped the charge,” the report added.

The unnamed bird was held under lock and key at a city hospital while police carried out an investigation.

That probe took an “astonishing eight months,” the India office of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a Thursday statement.

PETA India said police had granted “formal permission for the hospital to release the pigeon” on Wednesday.

Local media reports said the bird fluttered away in good health.